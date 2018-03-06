  • Dogs love donated chairs at shelter

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    GALESBURG, Ill. - The dogs awaiting adoption at one Illinois animal shelter no longer have to sleep on a cold floor.

    The Knox County Humane Society posted a Facebook video Monday of their adoptable dogs lounging comfortably in donated chairs. Goober, Mickey, Tango and Buster Brown are seen making themselves at home on the chairs until they find their forever home.

    The Knox County Humane Society wrote on Facebook, "The shelter pets absolutely love their chairs! If anyone has any older chairs they no longer want, please think of the shelter pets!"

