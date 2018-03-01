Donald Glover meets Girl Scout who sang ‘Redbone,' buys 113 boxes of cookies

Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, met a special Girl Scout who used his song, “Redbone,” to sell cookies in a viral video on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Wednesday night.
Charity Joy went viral last week when the Duluth, Georgia, girl and her father, Seymore Harrison Jr. creatively remixed Glover’s song to sell Girl Scout cookies.
Late-night host Stephen Colbert was so impressed with the video -- which has more than 4.5 million views -- that he invited Charity Joy, 6, and her father onto the show, where they got to meet Glover.
Girls Scout Cookie Sales Get a Bump Thanks to Singing Six-Year-Old
“I never was like, ‘I’ll make this, and then one day a little girl will sell Girl Scout cookies to it,’ Glover said. “It’s pretty great. A lot of people sent (the video) to me. I was really touched.”Before they got to meet, Colbert asked Glover for his thoughts on the video.
Charity Joy had to sell 113 more boxes of cookies to meet her goal, and Glover bought them all.
Colbert then brought out a basket full of Thin Mints -- Charity Joy’s favorite -- and helped the Girl Scout, her father and Glover hand out boxes to the audience.
Watch Charity Joy’s appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” at the 7:25 mark at the video below.
