Driver runs onto freeway to avoid car crashing into tow truck

DETROIT - A Michigan tow truck driver working to load a crashed vehicle was nearly hit by another car that lost control in slick conditions.
On Wednesday morning at 10:30, the tow truck driver was working to load a vehicle that had been involved in a crash onto a truck.
A Michigan State Police officer was behind the tow truck, and on cruiser cam, the officer can be heard asking for another cruiser to block the I-96 on-ramp. A moment later, the cruiser cam captures footage of a car losing control on the ramp, crashing into the tow truck.
The tow truck driver was able to run onto the freeway at the last moment, avoiding being crushed by the car.
“A trooper was writing a crash that occurred on I-96 in the express lane and this individual came down the ramp from southbound Southfield too fast, lost control of the vehicle and hit the tow truck,’’ Lt. Mike Shaw told The Detroit Free Press.
The car that lost control ended up on top of the car that was being loaded. The at-fault driver was cited “for violation of basic speed law, driving too fast for road conditions and violation of Michigan’s emergency vehicle move-over law,’’ Shaw said.
Nobody was injured, the Free Press reported.
