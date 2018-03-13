0 Dying, bedridden woman denied marriage license because she can't leave home to get it

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia woman diagnosed with a rare form of cancer wants nothing more than to marry the father of her four children — but so far that hasn’t been a possibility because she’s bedridden.

Aubri Gillilan told Atlanta's WSB-TV that she can't get married because county officials insist she come into their office to fill out the form for the marriage license.

Gillilan and Andrew Hendrickson have a 4-year-old daughter and triplets.

"The kids keep asking, ‘When is Daddy going to marry Mommy?’ And I don't know what to tell them,” Hendrickson told WSB-TV. “I told them I was working on it."

The terminally ill woman said it’s not fair that she can't get a marriage license without physically being at the Fulton County South Annex. Her malignant melanoma prevents her from leaving home, WSB-TV reported.

>> Read more trending news

"I told them she was under hospice care, bedridden. She wasn't able to come," he said.

Officials still refused to give him a license.

Fulton County Probate Judge Pinkie Toomer said it's difficult to send a worker to someone's home because of security issues, but she told WSB-TV that she’s looking into the case.

Gillilan said the marriage license would mean the world to her.

"This is the best thing I can have,” she said. “There's no way for me to walk down the aisle.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.