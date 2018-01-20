  • Ed Sheeran announces engagement to Cherry Seaborn

    Musician Ed Sheeran is engaged to childhood friend Cherry Seaborn.

    Sheeran announced the news of his engagement Saturday on Instagram. The engagement took place just before the new year. The couple have lived together for over a year, The Telegraph reported.

    The pair have been longtime friends and attended school together, but were not childhood sweethearts.

     

