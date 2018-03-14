'Elsa' in drag helps out Boston's finest; frees the police from snowbank

BOSTON - The big-screen version of Elsa has nothing on Boston’s version.
A man dressed in drag as Elsa took to the streets of Beantown and actually helped police when they got their police wagon stuck in a South End snowbank this week, People magazine reported.
In blue dress and silver wig, the Elsa in disguise was actually identified as Jason Triplett, a Boston attorney who braved the cold -- because you know, the cold doesn’t bother Elsa anyway -- because of cabin fever brought on by the city’s latest winter wallop, People reported.
The video has since gone viral with millions of view on Facebook.
Triplett told People magazine of his newfound fame that he figured it would be over soon, saying, “But if this is my 15 minutes, I would like to leverage it to meet [Olympic figure skater and bronze medal winner] Adam Rippon.”
He told WTIC that he bought the costume last year because he thought it would be funny to walk around the city dressed as Elsa.
“I saw the police [transport vehicle] started to get stuck and so I just ran outside to help push it out of the snow,” Triplett told WTIC. “I really didn’t think it would be a thing.”
