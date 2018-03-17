Escaped horses stop traffic on busy Atlanta highway

DEKALB COUNTY - A prominent highway in DeKalb County had a different type of traffic problem Saturday morning.
Horses were seen running along U.S. 78 East, with Triple Team Traffic tweeting that the highway was shut down past Montreal Road due to the incident.
DeKalb Co: Hwy 78/eb shut down past exit 2 Montreal Rd thanks to HORSES running around; police on scene now trying to contain them https://t.co/KslBQmUsyy #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/ZJQCIxut2b— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) March 17, 2018
Police were on the scene about 9 a.m. trying to contain the animals, and all lanes were back open about 30 minutes later, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Ranchers near U.S. 78 forgot to close a gate Friday night, DeKalb police spokesman Lonzy Robertson said.
Saturday morning, the horses ran onto U.S. 78 before they were “corralled” and taken back to the ranch, Robertson said.
No injuries to horses or people were reported.
