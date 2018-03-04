Ex-NASCAR truck driver arrested on charge of attempted enticement of minor

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A former NASCAR driver is in jail, accused of trying to have inappropriate relations with a minor, according to a federal complaint.
The complaint shows Rick Crawford, 59, a former NASCAR truck series driver, was arrested Thursday on a charge of attempted enticement of a minor.
Crawford is being held without bond on federal charges in the Seminole County jail, records show.
In mid-February, Crawford started corresponding with an undercover detective in Seminole County posing as a father presenting his 12-year-old daughter for sex in exchange for money, according to the complaint.
Crawford said to the undercover detective he had paid for something like this before, the complaint said.
The undercover detective arranged for Crawford to meet him in a Wendy’s parking lot near the Lake Mary Boulevard exit at I-4, where deputies arrested him, according to the complaint.
According to the complaint, Crawford told detectives after he was arrested that he found it hard to believe the man’s daughter was actually 12 and that he wouldn’t have gone through with it had the girl been underage.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}