  • Eyelashes freeze, thermometer breaks as -62°C temperatures hit world's coldest village

    By: Zuri Davis, Rare.us

    Updated:

    OYMYAKON, Russia - As Americans continue to brave the winter weather, photos from a remote village in Russia might make them count their blessings that it’s not worse.

    >> Here are 16 tips for keeping you, your pets and home safe in the cold

    According to the experts, Oymyakon in Siberia is the world’s coldest permanently inhabited area. Recent temperatures came in at a bone-chilling -62°C, or -79.6°F.

    >> Tips, warning signs for frostbite, hypothermia

    In fact, it was so cold that the town’s thermometer broke.

    A few pictures have indicated that bundling up is no match for the weather.

    Despite this, the weather certainly hasn’t deterred the adventurous.

    >> Read more trending news 

    It would seem that besides the thermometer, schools are the only other thing truly feeling the effects of the cold temperatures.

    (H/T Twitter)

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories