0 Facebook Live shooting: Suspect in custody after killing caught on video

WINGATE, N.C. - 8:21 a.m. EST Tuesday: Douglas Colson, the suspect in the Facebook Live killing, is reportedly in police custody after turning himself in.

Breaking —Wingate murder suspect Douglas Colson has turned himself in to police to face charges in the shooting death of Prentis Robinson. pic.twitter.com/cWRGRoUCH7 — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) February 27, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY: Police have identified and are searching for a suspect after a man was shot to death Monday morning in Wingate, North Carolina, while streaming on Facebook Live, authorities said.

Officials with Union County Emergency Medical Services said the shooting happened about 10 a.m. Monday on Jerome Street in Wingate, just a few streets from the Police Department.

Authorities identified the victim as 55-year-old Prentis Robinson and said the suspected shooter is Douglas Colson, 65.

Family members of Prentis Robinson, who was shot and killed in Wingate this morning, gave me this photo of him. They also told me he just had a birthday Friday. No arrests yet in his murder. pic.twitter.com/2UfPvmXirc — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) February 26, 2018

Colson is still on the run, wanted on a murder charge, police said.

Robinson, an Atlanta musician, was seen Monday morning on a Facebook Live complaining about a family member stealing one of his three cellphones.

Viewers of his Facebook Live could see him stopping at the Wingate Police Department to report the theft. After he left the Police Department, he walked up a hill toward his home on Booker Street.

Just in—warrants are out for Douglas Colson for the murder of Prentis Robinson in Wingate today. Police believe Colson who is from Marshville, shot Robinson on College Street today while Robinson was on Facebook Live possibly “outing” Local suspected drug dealers. pic.twitter.com/bzfBlwQsnX — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) February 27, 2018

A short time later, Robinson exchanged a few words with another man who suddenly appeared, and then there was gunfire.

Wingate Police Chief Donnie Gay was at a loss for words after the shooting, noting that it happened moments after Robinson left the police station.

"I'd just spoke to him, it was, I just ... it's hard to say anything about that. I just got through talking to him," Gay said.

Wingate Police chief Donnie Gay says the victim, Prentis Robinson was just at the police Dept talking with him about a stolen cell phone, two minutes before he was shot. “I don’t know what to say about that.” The chief said. pic.twitter.com/nzpKnsD0L9 — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) February 26, 2018

Robinson was found facedown in the street and was pronounced dead at the scene.

WSOC-TV spoke to Charles Baker, who knew Robinson for more than 30 years. He couldn't believe that someone could just shoot and kill his friend.

"That just unreal. For somebody to have that kind of heart to just walk out in the open like that and kill a man, that's just, it's nonsense," Baker said.

The deadly shooting caused a lockdown at Wingate University, which is less than a mile from the scene. Wingate Elementary School was also placed on lockdown.

No shots were fired on campus but it left students, teachers and staff members on edge.

Celestia Randolph told WSOC-TV that she and other students huddled in a teacher's office during the lockdown.

Victoria Shoaf saw police in bulletproof gear with rifles outside her dorm window.

"I just prayed 'cause that's the only thing I could do," Shoaf said.

Wingate University tweeted that police said Colson is armed with a long gun.

Wingate police said the Union County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigations are assisting with the investigation.

University officials set up counselors for students who needed to talk about the lockdown and the fear they experienced when they believed there was an imminent threat.

