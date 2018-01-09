Family warns of dangers after 21-year-old dies of flu complications

0

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A seemingly healthy and active 21-year-old from Pennsylvania has died of complications from the flu.

"He was into physical fitness. He was going to school to be a personal trainer,” Kyler Baughman's mother, Beverly Baughman, told WPXI.

He was working, going to school and celebrating Christmas with his family.

"We saw him the 23rd for our family Christmas get together and we noticed he wasn't feeling well. He looked run-down and had a bit of a snotty nose,” Beverly said.

He celebrated with family again Christmas night, and returned to work Tuesday, but came home early because he wasn't feeling well.

"He kinda just laid down and went about his day and that was the day he was coughing and said his chest hurt, he had a mild cough,” said Baughman's fiancée, Olivia Marcanio.

Within two days, Baguhman's health took a turn. He was running a fever on and off.

On Wednesday, he went to the emergency room, then was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, where he died less than 24 hours later.

His mom said it was from complications from the flu.

"Organ failure due to septic shock caused by influenza,” Beverly Baughman said.

The Baughmans are now left grieving a sudden and most unexpected loss.

They're hoping by sharing his story, it could help save someone else.

"Try and know your body; don't let things go. Whenever you have a fever and you have it multiple days, don't let it g,” said Kyler’s father, Todd Baughman. “Get it taken care of.”

"I think he thought, ‘I just got the flu, I'll be all right, I'll go rest a little bit.’ He was always on the go. I just think he ignored it and thought it would go away like most people, and I think people need to pay more attention to their bodies," Beverly Baughman said.

