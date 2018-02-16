0 Family's pit bull protects boy, 9, from intruder, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. - A family’s pit bull protected a 9-year-old boy who was home alone, scaring off a burglar Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The boy, who is not being identified, was upstairs while his mother went to pick up his siblings from school around 5 p.m. when the burglar entered the front door, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

The boy came downstairs thinking his mother had returned, only to lock eyes with the intruder.

“He started chasing me upstairs and I called my dog down and they started to fight when my dog got downstairs," the boy told KLKN.

That’s when Baby Girl, the family’s pit bull, sprang into action. She jumped between the boy and the burglar, who ran from the house without taking anything, according to KLKN.

"The dude pulled the blinds down on my dog's head and then ran away and shut the door," the boy told KLKN.

The boy ran to a neighbor’s house and called police.

Lincoln police said the parents of the 9-year-old will not be cited for leaving the child home alone.

Baby Girl was treated to a lollipop for her heroic actions.

