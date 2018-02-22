Father intentionally killed 5-year-old son, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A father is in custody after police say he intentionally killed his 5-year-old son at a DeKalb County, Georgia, home Wednesday night.
It was not immediately clear what led to the homicide or how the boy was killed.
According to police, the child lived at a home on Rocky Pine Drive in Lithonia with his grandmother. His parents drove from California for an unannounced visit Wednesday, authorities said.
The boy’s mother and grandmother left the home, returned and “learned that the child had been murdered,” police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell told WSBTV.
Police say parents came from California unannounced to visit their five year old son who lived with his grandmother. While the mother and grandmother were out of the house police say the father killed the boy. The mother is cooperating and is not a suspect. pic.twitter.com/6g3rNOgkDO— Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) February 22, 2018
Three other children were inside the home at the time of the killing, but were not injured, the news station reported.
Police have not released the names of the father and child.
"Right now, the father is in custody,” Campbell said. “He is a 25-year-old male.”
Authorities continued to investigate the incident Thursday.
