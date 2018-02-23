Father of CDC employee missing 10 days says disappearance 'not normal'

ATLANTA - Timothy Jerrell Cunningham called out of work sick at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 10 days ago and hasn’t been heard from since, police say.
His father, Terrell Cunningham, said something must be wrong.
When the 35-year-old’s parents arrived in Atlanta from Maryland, they used a spare key to enter the house and found Timothy’s car, keys, wallet and phone, WSB-TV reported.
"It's not the type of news you want to hear,” Terrell Cunningham said. “Your child is missing. Thirty-five years old, but always your child."
The father said his son is an accomplished man who graduated from Morehouse and earned a master’s degree and doctorate from Harvard University. As an epidemic intelligence officer, Timothy Cunningham has been deployed for public health emergencies, including superstorm Sandy, Ebola and Zika.
It’s unusual for him not to contact family, his father said.
"This is not normal,” Terrell Cunningham said. “This is definitely out of the ordinary."
Family and friends hope the missing man will be found safe.
Timothy Cunningham is 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
