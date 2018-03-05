0 Father speaks of 'unimaginable pain' after daughter, 2, killed by falling mirror at Payless store

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A grieving father is speaking out following the sudden death of his 2-year-old daughter.

Police said she died after a mirror inside a Payless ShoeSource store in Riverdale, Georgia, fell on top of her.

“They don’t understand what kind of pain I feel," Mohsin Siddique said.

Siddique told WSB-TV's Lauren Pozen that his wife, daughter and son were shopping at a Payless store on Georgia-85 on Friday in Clayton County for new shoes for the children.

“The mirror just fell down. She was screaming, my daughter," Siddique said.

Police said the mirror wasn't secured.

The family took a picture of the mirror after the accident. They said they went in the backroom to take it after it was cleaned.

They also gave Pozen a picture where you see the edge of the shoe rack where that mirror once hung.

"It only had one or two screws, and it’s not secure. It just fell down," Siddique said.

>> Read more trending news

Payless' corporate office said company officials are cooperating with authorities in the investigation. That offers little relief for this grieving father.

"I don’t want any money," he said. "People say, 'Lawsuit money, money.' I don’t need money; I need my daughter. And who did this? They have to have consequences."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.