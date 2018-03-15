Father shoots, kills armed intruder to protect kids, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia father home with his two children wrestled an armed intruder to the ground and shot him to death early Thursday, DeKalb County police said.
About 12:20 a.m., three people broke into the man’s Covington Glen apartment in the 1700 block of Thicket Way, Lt. Lonzy Robertson said.
DeKalb Police still on scene of home invasion where father, protecting his two you kids, wrestled with one of 3 armed suspects, got gun away, and police say shot and killed one of the suspects. LIVE report next at 6am pic.twitter.com/Nqz4l9cPh2— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 15, 2018
The other two intruders got away, police said.
“The homicide unit responded and declared this a justified shooting,” Robertson said.
No other injuries were reported in the incident.
