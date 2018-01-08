FBI: Don't fly drones in downtown Atlanta through championship game day

ATLANTA - As the country turns its eyes to Atlanta for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, the FBI is pushing one important message: Keep those drones away.
Any aircraft, drones included, are prohibited from flying near the venues used during the championship weekend and game day, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Centennial Olympic Park and the Georgia World Congress Center.
Violators would face prosecution under federal law for “flying drones in restricted space,” FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson said Sunday. “Temporary flight restrictions” are in effect.
Important message from #FBI Atlanta: We want to remind the public that any aircraft, to include #Drones, are prohibited from flying near any of the venues of the College #NationalChampionship through tomorrow nights game. It is a federal law and violators WILL be prosecuted.— FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) January 7, 2018
Despite previous publicity about the law, officials spotted drones over some venues on Saturday, Rowson said.
President Donald Trump is expected to attend the game, leading to an increase in security, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms promised a "safe, smooth and secure" event for the more than 100,000 attendees, and police urged people to leave any firearms at home.
