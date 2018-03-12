Feeling tired? Take a nap for National Napping Day

If you still haven't bounced back from this weekend's springing forward, here's some good news: Monday is National Napping Day.
According to Days of the Year, the unofficial sleeping holiday gives anyone who is still feeling the effects of losing an hour of sleep Sunday morning the opportunity to get some quick shut-eye during a catnap.
>>Related: Who's to blame for daylight saving time? It's not who you were taught
Dr. William Anthony, a Boston University professor, came up with National Napping Day in 1999, according to Huffington Post.
He wanted to encourage people to make naps a part of everyone’s lives to help them be healthy and productive.
Anthony said they chose the Monday after daylight saving time begins because people were already in nap mode after losing that hour of sleep, Shape reported.
March 12 also marks National Girl Scout Day and National Plant a Flower Day, according to National Day Calendar.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}