0 Fifth Harmony going on indefinite hiatus, pursuingsolo endeavors

Fifth Harmony is disbanding for the unforeseen future.

E! News reported that the girl group -- made up of Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui -- announced on Twitter Monday that they are going on “solo endeavors” and are going on a hiatus.

Fifth Harmony began as a five-person group, forming on the US version of “The X Factor” in 2012. In 2016, original member Camila Cabello controversially left the group and launched her own successful solo career.

>> Read more trending news

“Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we've realized just how far we've come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever,” the statement said. “We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride!

“After six years going hard, non-stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors.”

There have already been indicators that members of the group were going solo.

Billboard reported that Kordei signed a solo management deal in October and will go by the mononym Normani. That same month, Dinah Jane appeared on the joint single “Boom Boom” with Daddy Yankee, RedOne and French Montana.

In January, Jauregui appeared on “All Night” with Steve Aoki. That same month, Brooke appeared on “Perfect,” a single from Topic.

In February, Kordei appeared on the single “Love Lies” with Khalid.

The group ended its statement with a thank you to their fans, called Harmonizers:

“To our Harmonizers, thank you for everything we have been able to build as Fifth Harmony. With your love and encouragement we will continue to build on ourselves, support one another in everything we do, and keep making you proud, each other proud and ourselves proud.”

Fifth Harmony still has tour dates that it says will still happen through the end of the year.

Read Fifth Harmony’s full statement below:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.