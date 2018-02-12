Finland snowboarding coach keeps calm by knitting during competition

Finland's snowboarding coach is bringing a smile to the internet for his particularly “chill” competition activity -- knitting.
Seriously — who knits during the Olympics? Behold Antti Koskinen and his handiwork:
The Finnish coach is KNITTING at the top of the slopestyle course. Someone please find out what this man is making!!!#PyongChang2018 #snowboard pic.twitter.com/Nr87YBJ2lf— Shelby-Jai Flick (@ShelbyJaiFlick) February 10, 2018
Snowboarder's coach is calmly KNITTING during the #Olympics. Of course he's Finnish. pic.twitter.com/9pszUJ04ml— Hannah Stanley (@hannahmstanley) February 10, 2018
Inquiring minds on social media wanted to know what he was working on.
The coach is just low key knitting while his athlete is getting ready to go 😂😂 #pyeongchang2018 #olympics #snowboard pic.twitter.com/51fd8e7OfY— Grace Dafoe (@gracedafoe) February 10, 2018
He's confident enough in his athletes that he can continue on with his project. But what is it?!?!#Realmenknit #knitting #olympics #knittingteamfi https://t.co/vMWK4vE9AM— Natasha Schroeter (@nschroet) February 11, 2018
What is he knitting! This is the important question of the Olympics. #knitting #mustknow https://t.co/60CL1LAPmN— Sandra (@BlueOceanQuilts) February 11, 2018
Others speculated that his knitting was all for stress relief, which turns out to be the case.
In finnish the reason for this action is called #neuloosi. It's close to mental disorder (neorosis) but in it's positive form. Concentration in #knitting helps also thinking.— Tiina Tikkanen (@TiiTikk) February 10, 2018
I love knitting and crocheting easy things for this reason. It's a great way to relieve stress.— Dee (@littleredyarn) February 11, 2018
Koskinen knitted in 2014 during the Sochi Olympics and the activity became a meme.
At the time Koskinen told Yahoo Sports he does it to “keep things light” for the athletes.
Oh yes, he is knitting again. 😃 #olympicteamfi #knittingteamfi https://t.co/k7cIpacHOW— Olympic Team Finland (@OlympicTeamFI) February 10, 2018
Hopefully he finished whatever he’s working on this time. Last time it was a scarf.
