Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice-covered lake

OAKLYN, N.J. - Firefighters saved a missing dog that fell through the ice Saturday.
The dog, a shar-pei named Lilly, was shivering from exposure when she was brought to safety around 10 a.m. by firefighters wearing special ice-rescue suits, according to the NJ Pen.
Rescuers used a sled and rope to reach the dog. Then other crews along the river bank pulled them to shore. Lilly was swaddled in blankets and placed in a fire truck, according to the Courier-Journal.
“It went pretty quickly and pretty smoothly,” Oaklyn fire department spokesman Curt Hudson said.
The dog was returned to its owner later in the day, according to the Courier-Journal.
