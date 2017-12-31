  • Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice-covered lake

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    OAKLYN, N.J. - Firefighters saved a missing dog that fell through the ice Saturday. 

    The dog, a shar-pei named Lilly, was shivering from exposure when she was brought to safety around 10 a.m. by firefighters wearing special ice-rescue suits, according to the NJ Pen

    Rescuers used a sled and rope to reach the dog. Then other crews along the river bank pulled them to shore. Lilly was swaddled in blankets and placed in a fire truck, according to the Courier-Journal.

    “It went pretty quickly and pretty smoothly,” Oaklyn fire department spokesman Curt Hudson said. 

    The dog was returned to its owner later in the day, according to the Courier-Journal.

