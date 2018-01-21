Firemen: Child igniting paper on space heater starts fire at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. - At least 48 people were displaced after a fire at a Florida apartment complex Saturday morning, the Orlando Fire Department said.
Firefighters said no one was injured in the fire that broke out at the Windsor Cove apartments in Orlando around 10 a.m.
Fire investigators said a child igniting paper on a space heater caused the blaze.
The American Red Cross is helping displaced residents.
"It's pretty significant. It was 25 kids, which is the most amount of kids that I've had to deal with on any of the calls that I've gone out on," said Leo Alvarez, a Red Cross volunteer.
About 10 total apartment units were affected by the blaze.
Power was shut off to the entire building, approximately 12 units, due to extensive damage to the electrical system, firefighters said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}