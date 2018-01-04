  • First-grader comes up with deep answer to class riddle

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    As the saying goes: “Out of the mouths of babes.”

    A first-grader’s answer to his teacher’s puzzle of the week left the educator speechless, The Washington Post reported.

    Bret Turner, a teacher at Head-Royce School, in Oakland, California, posted his puzzle of the week: “I am the beginning of everything, the end of everywhere. I’m the beginning of eternity, the end of time & space.”

    Kids came up with kid-like answers of “not everything,” “all stuff,” and “the end.” But one unidentified student said “death.” Turner said that the class reacted to the student’s answer with “an awed, somber, reflective hush.”

    The answer, which Turner eventually told them, was the letter e, The Washington Post reported.

