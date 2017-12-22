Fish spill on roadway after semitrucks crash in Florida

0

ORLANDO, Fla. - A crash on Friday morning that involved two semitrucks shut down the east lanes of Interstate 4 near the State Road 528 on-ramp and caused fish to spill out onto the roadway.

The crash was reported shortly before 5 a.m. and forced drivers to use the median to get around the crash.

Photos: Fish spill on I-4

Mayel Perez, 39, who was driving the truck that was carrying the live tilapia, said he and his passenger were traveling to Brooklyn from a fish farm in Clewiston, Florida, near Lake Okeechobee.

BREAKING #I4 #528: I-4 Eastbound lanes closed near 528 on-ramp. Eastbound lanes are closed. Cars are using the median by the on-ramp to get around the crash. #Orlando pic.twitter.com/mbOvXm4gTX — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) December 22, 2017

He said when he tried to stop in the foggy conditions, his semitruck started sliding and crashed into the semitruck in front of him.

The other driver, David Plasky, 49, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The crash caused dozens of live tilapia to spill onto the roadway, creating a huge mess on the interstate.

UPDATE: the fish are from a farm in Clewiston. They are tilapia. Crew was headed to Brooklyn. They were scheduled to get there Saturday morning at 4am. pic.twitter.com/5BD5Tj6txZ — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) December 22, 2017

Crews were able to clean up the fish and the fish oil on the pavement. The road was reopened about three hours after the crash.

Perez said the pipe that brings oxygen to the fish tanks broke so it’s likely the fish that didn’t spill onto the road will also die.

Perez was ticketed for careless driving.

FISH ON #I4: road is slick on I-4 Eastbound near 528 after 2 semitrucks crashes. @TRussellWFTV spoke to driver said he was taking a load of fish to NY and he said it was foggy at the time #SeaWorld #Florida pic.twitter.com/UlShBhdN6S — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) December 22, 2017

Heavy fog was an issue on the roads throughout the morning.

A car fire on I-4 west near Universal Boulevard was causing delays near a construction area.