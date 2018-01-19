Florida deputy, husband arrested after 16 pounds of pot found in house, records say

0

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s corrections deputy and her husband were arrested on several drug charges after narcotics agents found more than 16 pounds of packaged marijuana inside of their South Bay home, according to court records.

>> Read more trending news

Marquita Perez is being held on $41,000 bail at the Palm Beach County jail and is charged with possession of marijuana in excess of 20 grams and possession of property used for trafficking drugs. Her husband, Bobby, was arrested July 26 and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell as well as possession of property used for trafficking. He was released on $7,500 bond two days later. Marquita Perez was not arrested in July with her husband because the sheriff’s office was waiting for DNA results from the evidence, according to the report.

Marquita Perez has been a corrections deputy with the sheriff’s office since 2014, according to Florida Department of Law Enforcement records. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said she is on paid leave at this time.

When narcotics agents came into their South Bay home in July, Bobby Perez said his wife had nothing to do with his drugs. Marquita also denied knowledge of the drugs. She said she was the one “footing all the bills.”

“If he’s selling drugs, where the (expletive) the money at?” she asked agents, according to the report.

Bobby Perez showed agents the marijuana packages throughout the home including in a duffel bag, white suitcase and a black box in the home. Additionally, more marijuana was found in the garage in a backpack and on the washing machine. The deputies noted a “heavy and unmistakable odor of marijuana.”

He told deputies that he “intended to sell the 15 pounds he bought in a quick sale to make money because he has a child on the way.” According to the report, Perez was five months pregnant in July.

When Marquita Perez was asked who does the laundry, she said both she and her husband do. When asked if she ever smelled marijuana in the home or on her husband, she said maybe on her husband, but said he didn’t smoke.

Bobby Perez was arrested on July 26. Deputies note in the report they were waiting for DNA results to see if they would arrest Marquita. In December, deputies got the results back, and her DNA was found on the bags used to package the marijuana as well as other items.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.