Florida man accused of putting 3-year-old girl in oven, police say

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes, WFTV.com

    DELAND, Fla. - Investigators with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a DeLand man who put a 3-year-old girl in the oven, deputies said.

    Terry May, 45, faces child abuse charges.

    The girl told investigators May beats her with a belt and put her in the oven, deputies said.

    She had several noticeable injuries, including an extensive abrasion on her ear; several contusions and swelling on the top of her head and forehead; a 6-inch scar on her back; and abrasions and lacerations on her feet, hands and leg, deputies said.

    May’s last known location was Lenox Court in DeLand, deputies said.

