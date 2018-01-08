Florida man beaten to death with pick hammer, deputies say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A 27-year-old Winter Haven, Florida, man is behind bars after beating a man to death in the face with a pick hammer Saturday evening, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies arrested Calvin Ross after witnesses said he’d gotten into a fight with Jonathon Miller, 38 of Winter Haven, around 6:40 p.m. at 135 Manseau Drive, deputies said.
First responders took Miller, whose face was seriously damaged when deputies arrived, to Winter Haven Hospital and then Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where he died.
Witnesses said Miller and Ross had been arguing outside the house when they heard noises they described as “thuds.” Ross then went inside and told a roommate Miller was outside and needed to be checked on.
Detectives found a bloody pick hammer in the grass near where they found Miller. They also found blood on Miller’s clothing and footwear.
Ross was out on bond for an aggravated battery arrest from April when he allegedly beat someone in the head with a brick.
