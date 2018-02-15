Florida school shooting: Football coach shot while protecting students hailed as hero

PARKLAND, Fla. - An assistant football coach reportedly was shot while protecting students during a deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Amid massacre, a story of courage: Reports say football coach stepped in front of bullets https://t.co/y966OOZgAe pic.twitter.com/Vi6ATsMrX3— Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) February 15, 2018
Aaron Feis is being celebrated as a hero, according to the Miami Herald, citing tributes to the coach and reports on social media.
Seventeen were killed and many more were injured in Wednesday's shooting. A gunman, whom police identified as 19-year-old former student Nikolas De Jesus Cruz, opened fire on students in the afternoon.
When the shooting started, Feis – a school security guard, as well – reportedly stepped between the shooter and students, taking bullets in the act. He was reportedly hospitalized in critical condition.
Douglas football player Charlie Rothkopf tweeted that his coach “took [several] bullets covering other students at Douglas.”
Can everyone please take a second to pray for my coach today he took serval bullets covering other students at Douglas . pic.twitter.com/8AMG7t6tpH— Charlie Rothkopf (@RothkopfCharlie) February 14, 2018
The Miami Herald reported that Feis is a 1999 graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
“He is a friend to all students that know him,” wrote Angelica Losada, who identified herself as a former student at the school. “Please, take a moment to send healing prayers for him.”
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said “a football coach” had died in the shooting. It is not clear if Israel was referring to Feis.
