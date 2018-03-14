Florida thieves pretend to be deputies in phone call scam

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone call scheme, involving thieves pretending to be deputies.
Officials said the caller tells the victim to immediately pay a fine or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
ATTENTION: We're seeing another wave of phone scams from fake VCSO callers. They'll even use real deputies' names. In most cases, they try to intimidate you into paying a fine to avoid having a warrant issued. Don't fall for it! We'll never call demanding money.— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 13, 2018
The thieves are using the names of real deputies, officials said.
Sheriff's Office officials said no one from the agency will ever call to collect money.
