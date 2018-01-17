Flu outbreak forces an entire school district in Oklahoma to cancel classes for rest of week

MORRIS, Okla. - An entire Oklahoma school district canceled classes Wednesday through Friday after schools reported excessive flu absences among much of the staff.
Morris Public Schools said Monday's absences were at 20 percent, and Tuesday's were at more than 30 percent.
Basketball teams will continue competition in the county tournament.
Wrestlers will need to contact the coach about scheduled meets.
The district asks that ill students stay home when school resumes.
