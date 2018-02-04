Former Bengals star Chad Johnson leaves large tip for Applebee's waitress

Former Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Chad Johnson took to Twitter after he tipped an Applebee’s waitress a big-league amount.
Johnson, who was also known as Chad Ochocinco during his NFL playing career, posted a video on his account Friday night and he appeared to be surprised that he could pay using a tablet at the table.
“Did you guys know they had these machines at Applebee’s?” Johnson said.
Have y’all seen this gadget at Apple Bees, i got carried away but it’s a cool contraption 🤷🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/eU6GtZu9sP— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 3, 2018
Johnson continues to increase his tip as he presses the icon on the screen as the waitress watches.
“When my finger cramps that’s when I’ll stop,” Johnson said in the video.
The final bill? $268.17. That’s including the 342 percent tip.
