Former deputy, crime analyst arrested, accused of soliciting prostitute, officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office employee is in the Duval County Jail after being accused of soliciting a prostitute near a convenience store.
According to a JSO report, Gilbert "Gil" Smith, 57, approached an undercover officer and asked them for oral sex in exchange for $20. Smith was taken into custody at 7:22 p.m. on Thursday. He declined to make a statement, JSO officials said.
Smith is well-known in the community as a former spokesman for JSO and has been working as a crime and safety analyst for Jacksonville's Channel 4 since 2014.
Smith served the community as a JSO officer for 26 years.
On Friday, Smith waived his first appearance in court.
