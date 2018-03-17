0 Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe fired two days before retirement

WASHINGTON - United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions has fired former deputy director of the FBI Andrew McCabe, two days before McCabe was set to retire, according to news reports.

>> Read more trending news

Sessions said in a statement released Friday night McCabe that McCabe was less than truthful while under oath several times, according to The New York Times.

“The F.B.I. expects every employee to adhere to the highest standards of honesty, integrity and accountability,” he said. “I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately.”

In a statement Friday night, McCabe said his firing was politcally motivated.

"This attack on my credibility is one part of a larger effort not just to slander me personally, but to taint the FBI, law enforcement, and the intelligence professionals," McCabe said.

"This attack on my credibility is one part of a larger effort not just to slander me personally, but to taint the FBI, law enforcement, and the intelligence professionals."



Read Andrew McCabe's full statement: https://t.co/Bg5HEMhemU — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 17, 2018

In an earlier interview, McCabe rejected the allegations that he was untruthful during internal hearings, the Times reported.

>> Related: Rex Tillerson out as Secretary of State, replaced by Mike Pompeo

“The idea that I was dishonest is just wrong,” he said.

“This is part of an effort to discredit me as a witness.”

McCabe is a potential witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI - A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

>> Related: Who are key players in the Russia/Trump saga?

McCabe, who had been with the FBI for 22 years, resigned his position in late January, but stayed on at the agency’s until he was eligible to retire on Sunday.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.