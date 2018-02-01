Former NBA player Rasual Butler, wife killed in car crash

STUDIO CITY, Calif. - Former NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife were killed in a single car crash early Wednesday, according to TMZ and later confirmed by The Associated Press.
The report said Butler lost control of his Range Rover and struck a parking meter before crashing into a wall about 2 a.m. in Studio City, California. Police believe Butler had been speeding prior to the accident, according to the report.
Butler, a 13-year veteran of the NBA, was drafted by the Miami Heat in 2002 and went on to play for several different teams during his career. He most recently played for the San Antonio Spurs during the 2015-16 season before retiring later that year.
During his career, Butler also played for the New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards.
He also played in Ice Cube’s BIG3 league.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}