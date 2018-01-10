'Game of Thrones'-themed ice hotel opens in Finland

In collaboration with HBO Nordic, a Finnish hotel chain has built the ultimate experience for fans of “Game of Thrones,” made entirely from ice and snow.
Lapland Hotels’ SnowVillage, set about 125 miles above the Arctic Circle, opened last month with an ice restaurant, an ice bar, an ice chapel and a “Game of Thrones”-themed ice hotel. The hotel features a life-sized, ice Iron Throne guarded by an ice Gregor Clegane, a Braavosi Hall of Faces carved from snow and a dragon-shaped ice slide. Adventurous travelers can even sleep under the watchful, glowing eyes of a white walker made of snow.
