Georgia couple hopes to cash in with cool product at championship game

A Georgia couple hopes to score financially as the College Football Playoff National Championship Game comes to Atlanta.

Aaron and Helga Thompson, of Covington, are owners of A&H Cool Cooler Creation, a home-based business that makes University of Georgia-inspired coolers from styrofoam encased in plywood and upholstered in vinyl.

Helga Thompson sews on the decals and does the upholstering and her husband does the rest.

It helps that both are also big Georgia fans.

The business began as a hobby. Thompson was messing around in his garage making something to carry on his Kawasaki Vulcan 1600, and said “it just developed from there.”

“I figured it was something the fan could take home as useful memorabilia instead of something that just sits on a shelf,” said Thompson, a retired federal worker and veteran of Operation Desert Storm. His wife is a retired nurse.

Prices for the coolers range from $30 to $100.

Thompson said he recently made one for an Alabama fan and has done some for various nonprofits and causes.

He and his wife plan to hit Dawg Country this weekend, and then camp out near Mercedes-Benz Stadium when Georgia meets Alabama on Monday night.

Although most of his coolers are for Georgia fans, in the end, Aaron Thompson just wants a good game and fans to be happy.

“I think they both deserve it,” he said.

