0 Georgia dad, daughter sing their way to more Girl Scout cookie sales

Who knew Childish Gambino’s “Redbone” would make good Girl Scout cookie-selling music?

A father and daughter team from Georgia created a viral video in which they ride in the car while subbing out the song’s original lyrics to push Girl Scout cookies.

The song is performed by Grammy-winning Georgia artist Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover.

Seymore Harrison Jr. and his 6-year-old daughter Charity Joy, a Girl Scout Daisy, decided to get creative for the annual cookie drive.

“She did this, I just wanted to be supportive,” said Harrison, an occupational therapist from Duluth.

When the video campaign started, Charity Joy had sold about 65 boxes, including 16 to her dad and mother, Patrice.

Initially, the goal was 1,300 boxes.

The video has been viewed more than two million times and Charity Joy quickly reached her goal and has since moved it to 2,500 boxes.

“It was just a song that we both like and she decided to put cookies in the song,” he said. “We are so surprised. We had no idea it would go that far.”

Many people have bought cookies and donated them to the military, which makes Charity Joy, well, joyful.

Harrison said they’ve had orders from as far away as California and Alaska.

“She loves it,” he said. Social media “if used the right way, can be the best thing in the world.”

