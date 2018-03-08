Georgia police officer kidnapped, dragged a mile during traffic stop, officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Marietta police said they have arrested several people early Thursday morning.
Police said officers initiated a traffic stop near Delk Road and Franklin Gateway.
During the traffic stop, one officer "was pushed out into traffic on Delk and another one was pulled into the suspect vehicle while attempting to detain the driver. The suspect vehicle traveled for just over 1 mile before coming to a stop," according to police.
Police said no one was injured in the incident.
Three people were taken into custody. Multiple handguns were also recovered, police said.
Breaking: @MariettaPD kidnapped; dragged a mile after routine traffic stop. Officer is okay. 3 in custody. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/6ecPha2Fjr— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) March 8, 2018
Breaking: @MariettaPD on scene near Franklin & Delk Rd. 3 in custody following a traffic stop that “turned into much more,” police say. More details to come. I’m headed to the scene.@wsbtv— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) March 8, 2018
