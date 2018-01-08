  • Georgia releases powerful hype video ahead of National Championship

    By: JuliaKate E. Culpepper, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA - Georgia Football released a new hype video Monday in anticipation of the Bulldogs’ National Championship matchup with Alabama.

    “Ignore the noise. Keep Chopping. Keep the main thing the main thing. Composure and physicality. Attack the day. Beat Alabama. #GoDawgs,” the video’s caption read.

    Georgia and Alabama kick off at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 8 p.m. and can be watched at ESPN.

