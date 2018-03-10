Georgia school ordered novel with gay characters hidden at book fair

ATHENS, Ga. - A North Georgia bookstore shut down its book fair at a private school after an administrator told store staffers to hide a book that has gay characters, according to a report.
Avid Bookshop of Athens said it was told to hide “The Best Man” by Richard Peck by an official with Athens Academy, the Banner-Herald reported.
“After the book was removed, we were told that it had to be completely hidden from view and placed back in a box so no child could accidentally discover it,” according to a Facebook post by the store.
John Thorsen, head of the school, sent a letter to Athens Academy parents and others calling what happened at the book fair, which was for children ages 3 to 9, “a deeply regrettable set of circumstances that is not consistent with our welcoming, safe, and inclusive environment.”
Several parents “raised concerns over a book that contained situations they were not yet prepared to discuss with their young children, and a decision was made to remove the book to a more discreet location,” Thorsen said in the letter.
“The Best Man” is described as “a story of small-town life, gay marriage, and everyday heroes” on the Penguin Random House website. It is listed as a children’s book.
