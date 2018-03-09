0 Girl afraid to wear ‘Star Wars' shirt gets support from Mark Hamill

PHOENIX - Kids can be cruel. The mother of a little girl in Phoenix took to social media to share about the bullying her daughter was going through that was bringing the 7-year-old to tears.

N.J. Simmonds said that her daughter was in tears, afraid to wear her “Star Wars” shirt to school because her classmates would laugh at her, calling “Star Wars” boys’ stuff, AZ Central reported. She reached out on Twitter to show her daughters that there are female “Star Wars” fans all over the world.

My 7 year old daughter's crying in bed right now because she wants to wear her Star Wars t-shirt to school but is scared her classmates will laugh because she likes 'boy stuff'. I'm so sad/angry for her. Please RT and comment so I can show her how awesome girl #StarWars fans are. — N.J.Simmonds (@NJSimmondsTPK) March 6, 2018

She thought she’d get a few responses, but there are more than 50,000 retweets and nearly 112,000 likes since the Tuesday post, Romper reported.

But the most shocking response was from one of the biggest names in the “Star Wars” universe, Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

Hamill gave the girl, who was not identified by name, a little technique to help when she’s being bullied about the notion of “boy stuff.”

Just tell her to feel free to use this gesture if her classmates give her any grief. "Boy stuff"? PLEASE! The Force is, & always will be strong with females here on Earth & in galaxies far, far away.

♥️- mh pic.twitter.com/lAI4AGr0sc — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 8, 2018

But Hamill wasn’t the only “Star Wars” actor who reached out in support of the 7-year-old.

Ashley Eckstein, who voices the female Jedi - Ahsoka Tano - also posted a photo of herself wearing a “Star Wars” shirt. Eckstein also has a line of clothing that includes traditionally male-centric fandom of “Star Wars,” Marvel and Doctor Who, called Her Universe.

My name is Ashley, I am the voice of Ahsoka Tano, I’m a girl and I LOVE Star Wars! Please tell your daughter she is not alone and that @starwars is for everyone, girls too! Here’s a photo of me wearing my #starwars shirt! pic.twitter.com/cr4qPkEBhL — Ashley Eckstein (@HerUniverse) March 7, 2018

She also received support from female role models who work in a male-dominated world of NASA.

Howdy. I'm NASA Rey. I cosplay as Rey while driving Mars rovers and flying NASA's TIE fighter. pic.twitter.com/Rw0yAceIfx — Keri Bean (@PlanetaryKeri) March 7, 2018

“Star Wars” has introduced a bevy of strong, female characters from the original trilogy’s Princess Leia to “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi’s” Rey and “Rogue One’s” Jyn Erso. Disney, the parent company that owns Lucasfilms, also produces “Star Wars Forces of Destiny,” which features the stories of Rey, Leia and “Star Wars Rebels’” Hera and Sabine.

