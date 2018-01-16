Girl attacked, killed by dog family owned for five days

DUNCAN, Okla. - An Oklahoma family is mourning the loss of their 3-year-old daughter who was the victim of a dog attack.
Rylee Marie Dodge was mauled by her family’s dog, an animal they said they had owned for only five days, KSWO reported.
Rylee’s father Jason was visiting his brother, when he got a call about the attack from his mother who was watching Rylee.
When he got home, he said his mother was trying to rescue the little girl from the pit bull named Remington, KSWO reported. His mother was also injured by the dog. Eventually he was successful in getting his daughter away from the animal, and was putting Rylee in his truck when paramedics arrived, KSWO reported.
Doctors tried to save Rylee, but she died at an area hospital.
Dodge said the dog hadn’t acted strangely before the attack and that it had been playing with Rylee’s brother the day before Rylee was attacked, KSWO reported.
