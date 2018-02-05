0 Gisele Bündchen comforts Tom Brady, children after Super Bowl loss

MINNEAPOLIS - Ever a supportive spouse, Gisele Bündchen has been by her husband Tom Brady’s side for every Super Bowl since the pair tied the knot in 2009.

Considering 40-year-old Brady has been to eight Super Bowls — four since their wedding — she’s no stranger to watching her beau play his heart out. But this year, it looks like the supermodel needed some liquid courage to get her through his team’s sound defeat.

The Brazillian bombshell and mom-of-two was caught on camera watching the proceedings with her 5-year-old daughter Vivian in her lap. Bündchen, 37, drank a glass of wine as the Philadelphia Eagles won against the New England Patriots 41-33.

The model mom comforted her husband after the game and shared a sweet message on her Instagram page — a major departure from her frustrated response after the Patriots lost to the New York Giants in the 2012 Super Bowl, where she snapped at a heckler who was critical of Brady’s receivers.

“Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was!” she wrote. “Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!”

USA Today reported that Bündchen also consoled her children, 5-year-old daughter Vivian and 8-year-old son Benjamin, while 10-year-old son John stood nearby.

“They (the Eagles) haven’t won in a million years,’’ Bündchen said, according to the report. Vivian, still upset, said, “The Eagles won the Super Bowl.’’

“Just this time. Daddy won five times,” Bündchen said. “They never won before.

“Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes.”

“Sometimes you have to let other people win ... we have to share. Sharing is caring.’’

The report of the comments weren’t well-received by some, who thought Bündchen’s use of “let” implied the Eagles didn’t earn their Super Bowl title.

Brady admitted the loss was a disappointment. Shortly after the game, he told reporters he would be back next season.

“I expect to be back, so we’ll see,” Brady said, according to NFL.com. “I mean, it’s 15 minutes after the game, so I want to process it a bit. But I don’t see why I wouldn’t be back.”

