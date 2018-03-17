  • Gold flies out of overloaded Russian plane

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group

    Updated:

    Siberia was the site of a golden runway Thursday, as the cargo door of a Russian plane flew open, scattering tons of gold bars on the ground, The Guardian reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    The Antonov plane was taking off after refueling at Yakutsk when its cargo door opened. Nearly 200 bars from the Kupol gold mine tumbled onto the runway.

    Officials said the total weight of the bars on the plane was 9.3 tons. Not all of the bars fell out; officials estimated about 3.4 tons hit the ground.

    “As it gathered height, the cargo door became damaged due to the shifting of cargo” and the precious metals were scattered on the runway, Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement.

    The plane was forced to return to the airport, and police sealed off the area to prevent people from collecting the gold, the Yakutmedia local news site reported.

    The local interior ministry told the TASS state news agency that 172 bars have been found.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gold flies out of overloaded Russian plane

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Stand your ground' claim denied for Florida man charged in ax murder

  • Headline Goes Here

    Little Caesars honoring bracket-busting win with free pizza

  • Headline Goes Here

    Amber Alert: Boy, 4, found safe in Ohio thanks to vigilant motorist

  • Headline Goes Here

    Disney brings ‘Toy Story' magic to South Florida boy