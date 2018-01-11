Granddaughter, 2 teens accused in fatal shooting of 86-year-old man

Three teenagers, including the granddaughter of a man who was reported missing Sunday, are charged in connection with the 86-year-old’s death in northeast Georgia, officials said.
Savanna Marie Jennings, 19, of Elbert County, was charged Wednesday with murder, aggravated assault and concealing the death of her grandfather, Otha Perrin, Sheriff Melvin Andrews said in a news release.
Jennings lived with Perrin at a home on Pearl Mill Road, the sheriff’s office said, and reported him missing.
Another family member told the sheriff’s office “something isn’t right” about the case shortly before the discovery was made, Andrews said.
Jennings broke down when officials questioned her and admitted she’d lied, Andrews said. The following day, Perrin’s body was found in a pond on private property off Wahatchee Creek Road. He had been shot multiple times and a .22-caliber rifle was found on the farm property near his body, Andrews said.
William David Peterson, 19, of Athens, faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and concealing a death, while Dakota Scott Street, 18, of Elbert County, faces only a charge of concealing the death of another, Andrews said.
