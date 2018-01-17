Grandson surprises grandfather with restored 1957 Chevy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fred Lamar’s 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air sat in a garage, just as he left it, for 30 years.
Until about a year ago, when his grandson, Cameron Dedman, started restoring the iconic Motor City machine.
On Saturday, Lamar, 81, nearly passed out when the car was revealed to him.
“I have been doing a full frame off restoration of this car a big surprise for my grandpa,” Dedman wrote in a post with the photos of the restored Bel Air. “He’s my best friend and truly deserves it.”
Lamar has owned the vehicle since the 1950s. The pair plan to take it to car shows this spring and summer, according to WHAS.
