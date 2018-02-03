0 Group of North Carolina coworkers wins $200K Powerball prize

A tradition of playing Powerball together led a group of 10 North Carolina coworkers to a $200,000 lottery win.

“We’ve been playing the Powerball every week for the last three years,” Ronald Lute of Lincolnton said. “We each pitch in $10 and get our tickets.”

On Jan. 20, Lute stopped by Bob’s Superette in Lincolnton and got tickets for him and his fellow Ethan Allen employees, WSOC reported.

Dale Hedrick of Newton was the first one to realize they had a winning ticket.

“I checked my phone Sunday morning,” Hedrick said. “I just kept looking at the numbers. I looked at them so many times, I memorized them.”

Hedrick immediately called Lute to tell him, but he didn’t answer, so he called Anthony Rowe of Conover instead.

“I couldn’t believe we actually won something after playing all these years,” Rowe said.

Eric Dellinger of Lincoln was the last to find out. He didn’t learn about the win until three days later.

“I was on vacation,” Dellinger explained. “I didn’t answer my phone because I thought it was work. I couldn’t believe it when I finally found out. It’s exciting.”

Dennis Setzer Jr. of Sherrills Ford, Roger Smith from Lincoln, Matthew Hedrick from Catawba, Randy Jones from Lincolnton, Randy Heavner from Lincolnton and Johnny Moss from Newton are the other co-workers who won.

The group claimed their prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, WSOC reported.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, they each took home $14,100. They all said they plan to save the money or use it to pay bills.

The winning ticket beat odds of one in 913,129. It matched the numbers on the four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. Because the ticket had the $1 Power Play feature, the prize quadrupled to $200,000 when the 4X multiplier was drawn.

