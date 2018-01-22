Hall and Oates, Train to kick off summer arena tour together

First it was Journey and Def Leppard, now Hall and Oates and Train have announced the bands will be doing a tour together this summer.
According to Rolling Stone, both groups will play full sets before they both take the stage for the finale.
Tickets go on sale for most of the North American tour dates on Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation.
Philadelphia’s May 26 date will also be the resurrection of “HoagieNation Festival,” a festival held by Daryl Hall and John Oates that is, according to Rolling Stone, a “celebration of food, music and culture.”
Train will be promoting “A Girl, a Bottle, a Boat,” the band’s 10th album and first top 10 album since “Bulletproof Picasso” in 2014.
Hall and Oates haven’t made an album since 2006’s “Home for Christmas,” but both have produced solo work. They toured North America with Tears for Fears last year, Spin reported.
Tour dates:
5/1 - Sacramento, Calif., Golden 1 - Center
5/4 - San Jose, Calif., SAP Center
5/6 - Anaheim, Calif., Honda Center
5/8 - Salt Lake City, Vivint Smart Home Arena
5/10 - Denver, Pepsi Center
5/12 - St. Louis, Scottrade Center
5/16 - St. Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center
5/18 - Chicago, United Center
5/20 - Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
5/22 - Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena
5/24 - Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
5/26 - Philadelphia, HoagieNation Festival
6/5 - Toronto, Air Canada Centre
6/7 - Boston, Xfinity Center
6/9 - Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
6/11 - Washington, DC,Capital One Arena
6/14 - New York, Madison Square Garden
6/18 - Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
6/20 - Atlanta, Infinite Energy Center
6/22 - Tampa, Fla., Amalie Arena
6/24 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., BB&T Center
6/26 - Orlando, Fla., Amway Center
6/28 - New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
6/30 - Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
7/13 - Montreal, Bell Centre
7/15 - Grand Rapids, Mich., Van Andel Arena
7/18 - Omaha, Neb., CenturyLink Center
7/20 - Kansas City, Mo., Sprint Center
7/22 - Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Arena
7/24 - Dallas, American Airlines Center
7/26 - Houston, Toyota Center
7/28 - Austin, Texas, Frank Erwin Center
7/31 - Los Angeles, The Forum
8/4 - San Diego, Viejas Arena
8/7 - Oakland, Calif., Oracle Arena
8/9 - Portland, Ore., Moda Center
8/11 - Seattle, KeyArena
