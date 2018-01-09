Happy birthday, Kate Middleton! 4 fast facts about the duchess

Happy birthday, Kate!
The Duchess of Cambridge turned 36 Tuesday, and she looks as radiant as ever.
To celebrate her birthday, Rare.us rounded up some fun facts about Duchess Kate that you might not know.
1.) Kate loves art and is an amateur photographer.
Before she married Prince William, Kate took photos for her family’s mail-order company, Party Pieces. Recently, she snapped the most adorable photos of her two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
2.) She is related to American founding father George Washington.
That’s right! Kate might be a Brit, but on her father’s side, she and America’s first president are eighth cousins, seven times removed.
3.) She was the oldest royal bride in British history.
Duchess Catherine wed Prince William in April 2011 when she was 29.
4.) She is a big fan of “Downton Abbey.”
Kate reportedly visited the set of the hit television series and mingled with cast and crew members after touring the wardrobe room and many of the sets.
Source: Proof That Kate Middleton Looks Great In Every Color | Rare Life by Rare on Rumble.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}