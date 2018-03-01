0 H-E-B selling limited-edition Selena bags for charity

SAN ANTONIO - The Selena Foundation has partnered with Texas grocery company H-E-B to sell limited edition tote bags baring the late Tejano singer’s image. KHOU reported Thursday that the bags will benefit the charity.

Selena Quintanilla’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, recorded a video with H-E-B to announce the limited product.

“We finally came up with something to be able to give back to Selena’s fans, but to also benefit Selena’s foundation,” Quintanilla said before debuting the bag. The tote has two black and white images of the singer and “Queen of Cumbia” in pink letters.

According to a news release from H-E-B, the supermarket chain donated $25,000 to the Selena Foundation. That donation, as well as a portion of proceeds from the tote sales, will go toward the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend.

The bags will cost $2 each and are intended as keepsakes for her fans. The totes are available at select stores starting at 9 a.m. Friday and at noon at HEB.com.

“Working with HEB to create this bag was a highlight for me,” Quintanilla said in the news release. “This bag will help The Selena Foundation give back to our community and gives Selena’s fans something to tote around.”

This is not the first collaboration between the two entities. H-E-B has worked with Selena Quintanilla’s family for four years on Fiesta de la Flor, an annual music festival and fan convention honoring the singer.

